Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 21,636 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,314,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $51,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 494.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FSK opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

