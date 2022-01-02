Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $110.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

