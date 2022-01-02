Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 26,289 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $36,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $1,947,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $138.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.77.

