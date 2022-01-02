Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,073 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,699 shares of company stock valued at $138,178,192. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

NYSE CRM opened at $254.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $250.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.55.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

