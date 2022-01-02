Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in CVS Health by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $104.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.