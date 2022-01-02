Advisory Services Network LLC Has $11.79 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Amundi acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $899,097,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

