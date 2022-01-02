Advisory Services Network LLC Has $20.20 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $170.96 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

