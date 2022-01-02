Advisory Services Network LLC Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $542.32 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $374.86 and a fifty-two week high of $558.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.00.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.