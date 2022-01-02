AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Capri by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at $450,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $316,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Capri by 38.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $632,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.74.

CPRI stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.