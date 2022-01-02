AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $534,000 in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EDEN opened at €111.22 ($126.39) on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12 month low of €54.51 ($61.94) and a 12 month high of €71.11 ($80.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €110.52 and its 200 day moving average is €111.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.