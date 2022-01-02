AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $18.18 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83.

