AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 85.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNDL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $25.98 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

