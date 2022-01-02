AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $613,000 Position in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period.

IEME opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30.

