Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report sales of $10.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $13.14 million. Affimed posted sales of $11.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $45.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.54 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Affimed by 47.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 14.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 786,748 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 126.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 665,656 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the third quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 215.5% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 908,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 620,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $542.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

