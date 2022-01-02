Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $3,413,816. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

AFL opened at $58.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $59.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

