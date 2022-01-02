AIA Group Ltd Acquires 2,290 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $188.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.