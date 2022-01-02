AIA Group Ltd Acquires 4,365 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $831.00.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,056.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,068.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $841.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

