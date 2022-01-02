AIA Group Ltd Acquires 9,641 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Affirm were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 27.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 157.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,064 shares of company stock worth $24,844,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $100.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion and a PE ratio of -32.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The business had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

