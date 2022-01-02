AIA Group Ltd Buys 23,275 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTHT opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69 and a beta of 1.51. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTHT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

