AIA Group Ltd Has $8.24 Million Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.14% of STAAR Surgical worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $91.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.78. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $77.74 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 198.48 and a beta of 0.95.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,420. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

