AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,608 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Baidu by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Baidu by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 2.3% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Baidu by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.12.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $148.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.89. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

