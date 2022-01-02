Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 757.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $304.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.