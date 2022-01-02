Akebia Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 20,927 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,082% compared to the average daily volume of 959 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 459,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.26 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $395.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

