Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $119.26 and last traded at $119.86. 235,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,737,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.99.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.
The company has a market cap of $322.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average is $167.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
