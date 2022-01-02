Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $119.26 and last traded at $119.86. 235,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,737,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

The company has a market cap of $322.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average is $167.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

