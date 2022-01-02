Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires New Shares in Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UTRN opened at $30.81 on Friday. Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42.

