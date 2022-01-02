Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 967 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1,066.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 679,017 shares of company stock worth $211,602,230 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $252.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.61 and its 200-day moving average is $265.95. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

