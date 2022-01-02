Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $98,000 in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUT opened at $7.85 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUT. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hut 8 Mining Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

