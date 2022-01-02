Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report $232.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.40 million and the lowest is $214.75 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $163.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $817.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.50 million to $830.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $169.58 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $124.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.75 and a 200-day moving average of $185.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.