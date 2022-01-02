AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 5,315 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $293.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $275.91 and a one year high of $339.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

