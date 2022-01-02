AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 27,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $382.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.98 and a 200-day moving average of $391.03. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

