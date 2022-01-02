AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $863,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,311,000 after buying an additional 465,048 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 431,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,935,000 after buying an additional 56,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average is $107.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

