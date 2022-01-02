AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 166.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $84.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.25 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.