Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATEC. Loop Capital began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In related news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $73,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 158,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,088,000 after buying an additional 594,482 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after buying an additional 529,579 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after buying an additional 392,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. 569,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,158. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.68. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.