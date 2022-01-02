Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter worth $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 141.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $9,148,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 104.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 816,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 741,137 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

