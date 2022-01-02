Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

BLMN opened at $20.98 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

