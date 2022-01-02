Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after acquiring an additional 246,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,628,000 after acquiring an additional 36,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 96,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.