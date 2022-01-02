Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,096 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

NYSE:HTA opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 0.65. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.