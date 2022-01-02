Amalgamated Bank Takes $1.16 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after buying an additional 931,553 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after buying an additional 708,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after buying an additional 628,089 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lazard by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 312,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Lazard stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.53. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

