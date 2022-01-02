Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,330,000 after buying an additional 240,523 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

