Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. 104,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.14%.

In related news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 138.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after buying an additional 593,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

