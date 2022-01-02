Analysts Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report sales of $64.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.07 million. HealthStream posted sales of $61.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $256.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.45 million to $257.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $274.51 million, with estimates ranging from $271.38 million to $276.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 74,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,791. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $831.97 million, a P/E ratio of 114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in HealthStream by 4.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 16.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $957,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,492,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

