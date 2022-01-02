Analysts Anticipate Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce $28.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.09 million. Identiv posted sales of $24.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $103.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.34 million to $104.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $130.80 million to $130.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVE. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $105,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $182,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock worth $3,132,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Identiv by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $28.14 on Thursday. Identiv has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $624.90 million, a P/E ratio of 703.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

