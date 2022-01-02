Analysts Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will report $32.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.40 million to $32.58 million. Iteris posted sales of $28.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $134.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.46 million to $134.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $146.42 million, with estimates ranging from $145.11 million to $147.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.33 million, a P/E ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 10.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 80.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 7.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 46.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

