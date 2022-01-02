Analysts Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report $115.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $123.70 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $118.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $452.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $480.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $464.30 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $483.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSET opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

