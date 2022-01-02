Analysts Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report $115.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $123.70 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $118.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $452.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $480.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $464.30 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $483.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BSET opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $37.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
