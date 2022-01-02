Analysts Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. 928,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,934. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Grove Capital LP increased its stake in O-I Glass by 8.7% during the second quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 168,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

