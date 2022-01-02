Analysts Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) PT at C$13.25

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Pason Systems stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$7.50 and a one year high of C$11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$951.23 million and a P/E ratio of 46.72.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$57.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

