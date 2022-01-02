Analysts Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) PT at $35.57

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

STORE Capital stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

