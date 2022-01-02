Analyzing Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Immersion shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Immersion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mandiant and Immersion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million 4.48 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -17.37 Immersion $30.46 million 6.19 $5.40 million $0.66 8.65

Immersion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immersion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mandiant has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immersion has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and Immersion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Immersion 53.02% 19.17% 14.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mandiant and Immersion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Immersion 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mandiant presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.32%. Immersion has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.70%. Given Immersion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immersion is more favorable than Mandiant.

Summary

Immersion beats Mandiant on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

