AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives $23.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
