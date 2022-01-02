AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives $23.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $143,000. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

