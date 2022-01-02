Anthony Maslin Acquires 40,000 Shares of Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX:WOA) Stock

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX:WOA) insider Anthony Maslin acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,739.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.92.

Get Wide Open Agriculture alerts:

About Wide Open Agriculture

Wide Open Agriculture Limited operates as a regenerative food and farming company in Australia. It offers grass-fed, and regenerative beef and lamb under the Dirty Clean Food brand name through retail and online sales. The company also invests in, owns, and manages farmland management business. In addition, it engages in the production of hemps and carbon-neutral oat milk products; and focuses on the development of lupin and plant-based protein business.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Wide Open Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wide Open Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.